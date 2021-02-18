Property giant Grainger appoints new finance chief

The UK’s largest listed residential landlord has announced that Robert Hudson will be appointed as its new chief financial officer.

Hudson currently heads finance and operations at St. Modwen Properties, where he became interim CEO in April last year.

He has more than 26 years of experience in the industry, having worked as group financial controller at real estate giant British Land.

Hudson will also join Grainger as an executive director, succeeding Vanessa Simms who has decided to step down.

Reaction

Robert Hudson said: “I am delighted to be joining Grainger at this important time in the growth of the company.

“Grainger has a leading position as the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and is central to the UK’s housing agenda of delivering high quality rental homes.

“I am looking forward to being part of the Grainger team and playing a key role in the pursuit of its well-established growth strategy.”

Helen Gordon, CEO of Grainger, added: “His (Hudson’s) extensive experience and expertise within the UK real estate sector will bring a valuable contribution to Grainger as we continue to invest responsibly, drive growth and continually improve the business, while delivering strong results and attractive shareholder returns.”

