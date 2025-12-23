Prometheus Group Expands Commitment to Environmental Health and Safety with NiSoft Acquisition

Prometheus Group, a global leader in enterprise asset management (EAM) software, today announced it has acquired NiSoft to reinforce its position in the environmental health and safety (EHS) and digital permitting markets. NiSoft is a provider of digital safety management and permit-to-work software. This strategic acquisition enhances the company’s capacity to provide comprehensive safety, compliance, and operations solutions for energy, utility, and oil & gas clients.

Prometheus Group’s Environmental Health and Safety platform facilitates the transition of safety from planning to action for asset-intensive organizations by integrating electronic permitting, risk assessment, and safety controls with field operations. Its powerful mobile features allow technicians, supervisors, and safety teams to issue permits, oversee lockout-tagout procedures, confirm controls, and document compliance instantly. The addition of NiSoft’s Eclipse Suite, an established safe-system-of-work solution for digital permit-to-work, risk management, LOTO, and incident handling, broadens Prometheus Group’s digital permitting capabilities and speeds up the creation of a unified, mobile-first safety experience tailored for complex, regulated industries.

“We’re deeply committed to advancing environmental health and safety, and this acquisition reinforces that mission,” said Eric Huang, CEO of Prometheus Group. “Together with the NiSoft team, we’ll broaden our existing digital permitting and safety roadmap for energy, utilities, and oil & gas, industries where efficient execution of mission-critical work matters most. We’re excited to enhance the combined portfolio including mobile capabilities that help field teams work safely and efficiently anywhere.”

Founded in 1993, NiSoft has supported process-intensive industries worldwide with its Eclipse Suite, trusted at hundreds of customer sites across more than 40 countries. The platform helps industrial operators manage safety documentation, permit workflows, and compliance processes, and integrates with leading enterprise systems, including SAP, Maximo, and others.

Doug Deardorf, CEO of NiSoft, said, “Our team is excited to join Prometheus Group, strengthening our ability to accelerate innovation for our customers, expand the reach of NiSoft Solutions, and deliver best-in-class safety and digital permitting solutions together.”

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About Prometheus Group

Prometheus Group is a leading global provider of enterprise asset management solutions that seamlessly integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Prometheus Group delivers an AI-enhanced, integrated EAM platform that empowers frontline operations teams to tackle real-world challenges by unifying dynamic asset intelligence, ERP data, and workflow automation.

About NiSoft

NiSoft is a global provider of digital safety and operations management software that helps organizations automate permit workflows, manage safety documentation, and enhance regulatory compliance. Its Eclipse Suite is widely used across energy, utility, manufacturing, and industrial sectors, trusted at hundreds of sites worldwide.

Contact

Amy Rice

Volute & Stone

508-978-6635