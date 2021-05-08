Hitachi trains have been taken off the network for companies like Great Western Railway (GWR) and the London North Eastern Railway (LNER), with significant disruptions now expected.

The Department for Transport said in a statement today cracks have been found in the chassis of some of the trains during routine safety checks.

The department said that “disruption is likely for a prolonged period”, particularly on GWR journeys.

Other train networks affected are Hull Trains and the TransPennine Express.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said the cracks were found early this morning and that the trains involved will “undergo full and rigorous checks”.

“I share the frustration of passengers who are experiencing significant disruption, and would ask people whose journeys are affected to check before travelling,” he read.

“I’ve asked operators to ensure extra staff are on hand to help people complete their journeys safely, to increase their communications with passengers, and to make information on refunds and compensation clear.”