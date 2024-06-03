Progress Pioneers Summit: Is the financial services industry really building a bridge for underrepresented groups

Powered by Progress Together, Progress Pioneers is an event that celebrates everything the financial services sector is doing to better the industry for people and workers from all socio-economic backgrounds.

They say there has been a huge success within the sector in creating opportunities for people from different backgrounds – diversifying the boardroom in some sort. But is this really true? Is the financial services industry really building a bridge for underrepresented groups to be part of what some might call a gated community? Well, that’s what City A.M. head of social media Emmanuel Nwosu went there to find out.