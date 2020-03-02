Profit at Hiscox blown away by hurricanes and typhoons

Insurer Hiscox said today its 2019 profit was hit hard by large catastrophes such as Hurricane Dorian and Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis.

The Ftse 250 company’s profit before tax fell 60 per cent to $53.1m (£41.3m) for the 2019 calendar year.

Earnings per share fell from 31.2p to 13.5p and net asset value per share fell from 627p to 580p.

The group’s combined ratio climbed to 105.7 per cent, from 94.9 per cent. A combined ratio over 100 per cent indicates that an insurer is not making an underwriting profit.

Gross written premiums increased to $4.03bn, from $3.77bn the previous year,

The company said it set aside $165m for Hurricane Dorian and Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis, in addition to $25m of reduced fees and profit commissions.

Investment return jumped to $223m from $38.1m the previous year.

The company upped its full year dividend 3.5 per cent to 29.6 cents.

Chief executive Bronek Masojada said: “Our strategy of balance, between big-ticket lines and our more steady retail earnings, provides resilience and opportunity. Our growing retail profits and strong investment return has enabled us to weather a third consecutive year of storms. We are investing for growth as we look to capture the many opportunities we see ahead.”

Hiscox said it was too early to estimate the impact of the coronavirus. It said its main areas of potential exposure are event cancellation, travel and personal accident cover. It said it had received notifications of small claims to date.

“Pandemic is only covered in a very small part of the portfolio where we have very controlled net exposure,” the insurer said.