Princess Diana and Raine Spencer’s Mayfair family home is up for sale

The former Mayfair home of Countess Raine Spencer, stepmother of Princess Diana, has gone up for sale for the first time in over two decades for £10.9m.

The house, which is located at 24 Farm Street, is on the market for the first time in 22 years and has previously been home to two “prominent” owners, including Countess Raine Spencer and Alan and Mary Hobart, the founders of Pyms Gallery in Mayfair.

The 4,894 sq.ft. house is listed by joint agents Wetherell and Chestertons, with a total four floors and of five bedrooms.

Danish Arif, head of Mayfair Sales at Chestertons, said: “This important family house is equipped and decorated to a high standard and benefits from superb reception rooms, a passenger lift giving access to all floors, well appointed bedroom suites and staff accommodation.

“With its aristocratic and Royal connections we anticipate significant interest in this house from discerning buyers around the world. It is a trophy home with an illustrious history.”

The previous notable owners have given the home a rich history, Peter Wetherell, founder & executive chairman of Wetherell said.

After Princess Diana’s divorce with Prince Charles, it is said that her and her stepmother grew closer, making her a frequent visitor to 24 Farm Street.

Wetherall added: “On the market for the first time in 22 years, this impressive house located in the heart of Mayfair has had two prominent owners, Countess Raine Spencer and the Hobarts.

“When Countess Spencer owned 24 Farm Street guests included her stepdaughter Diana, Princess of Wales, Count Jean-François Pineton de Chambrun, Mohammed Al Fayed and celebrity hairdresser Peter Constandinos. When the house was owned by the Hobart family the walls showcased many prestigious artworks and the property served as a private art museum.”

The premier end of London’s property market has been spared by the impact of higher borrowing costs, with the listing of 24 Farm Street debuting after a 10 per cent rise in multi-millionaires and billionaires buying homes in London last year.

There was also an upward trend of young generational upsizers, who accounted for around 37.4 per cent of last year’s sales of homes priced between £2m and £5m in Mayfair.