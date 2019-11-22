Prince Andrew steps down from Pitch@Palace role

Prince Andrew has stepped down from his role at technology startup scheme Pitch@Palace.

The initiative, which the Duke of York founded to showcase entrepreneurs, will continue without any royal involvement, Tech Crunch reported.

The Duke has come under increasing pressure as the catastrophic fallout of his Newsnight grilling over links to the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues.

The Duke announced earlier this week that he would step back from royal duties. Buckingham Palace had said he would stay on at Pitch@Palace, but it emerged on Friday that he was stepping down the organisation.

Earlier in the day it had emerged Prince Andrew had been forced to cancel a trip to Bahrain to promote the initiative, reportedly after coming under pressure from the royals to postpone the visit.

Major sponsors including Standard Chartered, KPMG, Bosch and Inmarsat have cut ties with the scheme, as well as Advertising Week Europe and Gravity Road.

It is understood that Pitch@Palace, a mentoring programme which pairs investors with startups, will now be rebranded simply as Pitch.

The Duke’s former private secretary, who was yesterday fired over her role organising the Newsnight interview, is set to become Pitch@Palace’s chief executive.

Amanda Thrisk had worked for the Duke since 2012, and, according to her Linkedin profile, has been a director of Pitch@Palace since 2014.

Prince Andrew resigned from his positions as patron of the Outward Bound Trust and chancellor of Huddersfield yesterday amid continued fallout from last week’s interview.

BT has said it will not work with skills firm Idea while the Duke remains a patron.

Pitch@Palace has now dropped a controversial requirement in its terms that entitled the Duke and his company to a stake in businesses that enter the competition, which had been widely condemned after being circulated online.

“The directors are looking for a new home for ‘Pitch’ out of the Palace, as an independent, going concern,” a source told Tech Cruch.

City A.M. has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

