Primient to Acquire Full Ownership of Primient Covation, LLC

Primient, a global leader in biomanufacturing, announced today it has agreed to purchase the remaining ownership interest in Primient Covation, LLC (“Primient Covation”), establishing Primient as the sole owner of the company and marking an exciting new chapter in Primient’s growth in the bioeconomy.

This acquisition is the next step of Primient’s strategy to strengthen Primient’s leadership position in biomanufacturing and builds upon recent announcements, including Primient’s partnership with Sustainea and the creation of the iPROOF venture. Primient Covation stands as a leading force in the U.S. biomanufacturing sector, distinguished by its broad range of biomanufacturing and fermentation expertise. The company was founded in 2000 to supply a variety of end markets, including cosmetics and personal care, textiles, fashion, coatings, functional fluids, and other applications, with Bio-PDO (1,3-propanediol), under the Zemea® and Susterra® brands. Primient Covation delivers bio-based renewable solutions worldwide.

“Primient’s purchase of the remaining ownership interest in Primient Covation is a testament to our commitment to strengthening our leadership position in biomanufacturing. We’ve been involved as an owner from the beginning, so we know this business well and strongly believe in its growth potential,” said Jim Stutelberg, Primient Chief Executive Officer. “Owning 100% of Primient Covation will play an important role in accelerating our growth in industrial biomanufacturing, which has become an increasingly important strategic focus for the United States and the rest of the world.”

Primient Covation was previously a jointly controlled venture with Huafon Group, and operates at the Primient facility in Loudon, Tennessee. Primient and Huafon expect to close the transaction during the first calendar quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Primient:

Primient is a leader in the bioeconomy solutions industry, dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions. Our commitment to excellence and our strategic vision drive us to continuously improve and expand our capabilities. The Company produces corn-derived products which are used in a wide variety of applications, including carbonated beverages, confectionery products, packaging applications, and animal feed for some of the world’s most recognizable food and beverage brands. Primient employs approximately 1,800 people across six manufacturing facilities in the United States and Brazil. For more information, visit www.primient.com.

For more information, please email: CorporateCommunications@Primient.com