Prime Minister suggests moving Parliament to York

Boris Johnson has suggested that MPs could temporarily decamp to York while the Palace of Westminster undergoes renovation, in what could count as one of the most radical shake ups to to Parliament in decades.

In a letter to David Goldstone, chief executive of the Palace of Westminster’s multibillion pound restoration, the Prime Minister said the government was considering establishing a hub in the northern city and “it would therefore make sense to consider this as a potential location”.

Under current plans, MPs are set to move to a specially-built replica of the House of Commons chamber, in nearby Richmond House, for six years or more while major repairs are carried out. The move, if it happens, is expected to take place in 2025.

However, the plans are being reviewed due to the impact of coronavirus on public finances.

Other possible London locations proposed by Johnson include the QUII (Queen Elizabeth II Centre) and City Hall. The Prime Minister also said that the case for both Houses staying in place should be considered.

“We all have a responsibility to protect the Palace of Westminster as a functioning building and as the iconic Unesco World Heritage site that is the home and symbol of our democracy,” Johnson said in the letter.

“The current situation is unsustainable given the serious risk of a major fire and the need to upgrade the services throughout the building.”

The PM added that “costs are obviously a major driver” in the review but said other factors including disruption to Parliament’s work and the timelines for delivery should be considered.

“We should also move as quickly as possible, both because of the risks associated with the current state of the building and the need to provide certainty on the way forward and thereby minimise disruption to our business,” he added.

A recent report by the National Audit Office stated that the potential cost of the refurb could spiral beyond the current £4bn projection.

