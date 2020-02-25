Prime Minister announces foreign policy "overhaul" in biggest review since Cold War

Boris Johnson will today launch a fresh review into Britain’s foreign policy and defence, as he seeks to redefine the nation’s global position post-Brexit.



The Integrated Review, which will look into the UK’s foreign, defence, security and development policies, is set to be the largest government-led review since the end of the Cold War.

The inquiry signals the first major increase in defence spending for more than five years, suggesting that the current budget — currently earmarked at two per cent of GDP — is likely to increase to more than £38bn per year.

As part of a major foreign policy “overhaul” it will also probe a wide-range of security-related topics, from official procurement processes to the UK’s use of technology and data.

Johnson said: “We cannot rest on our laurels. We must do more… to ensure British foreign policy is rooted firmly in our national interests, now and in the decades ahead.”

He added that the inquiry will establish Britain’s relationship with its allies, to become a “burden-sharing nation”.

The government currently faces a spate of tough foreign policy challenges — most markedly, securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian last week warned that negotiations are unlikely to seek easy resolution, and that two sides will “rip each other apart”.

The review will be overseen by a raft of national security experts from inside and outside the civil service, as well as a cross-Whitehall team in the cabinet.