Primary Healthcare Properties boosts dividend after rental income rises

Healthcare property investor Primary Healthcare Properties has lifted its dividend after growth in net rental income over the past year.

In results for the year ended 31 December 2021, the firm posted income of £136.7m, up 4.2 per cent to £131.2m. It raised its dividend to 6.2p a share from 5.8p.

Harry Hyman, chief executive, said the group had “successfully completed the internalisation of our management structure and refinanced a number of legacy loan facilities which have delivered substantial annual cost savings.”