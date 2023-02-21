Price of Bitcoin slapped back from $25k after meeting resistance

The price of Bitcoin peaked this morning at $25,288 as it tests the $25k level, but has since been kicked back to $24,700.

However, Bitcoin was still trading in the green by one per cent over 24 hours. Ethereum has also fallen off the pace a little, trading flat at $1,680.

Many of the younger large-cap cryptocurrencies have also lost momentum. Solana is down (-4%), so is Cardano (-2.3%) and Chainlink (-4%). Uniswap is also in the red with a 2% fall.

Will we see the divergence between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies widen in the coming weeks as Bitcoin looks for support at $25,000?

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.134 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 20, at a price of $24,829. The daily high yesterday was $25,020, and the daily low was $23,927.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $483.086 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.169 trillion and Tesla is $659.11 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $27,799 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 35.86%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 60, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 44.40. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 68.62. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your fam: Soundbite of the day

“We have proposed a system for electronic transactions without relying on trust.” Satoshi Nakamoto, creator(s) of Bitcoin

What they said yesterday

Not bad numbers…

$850 billion worth of #bitcoin has settled YTD across 43 million outputs.



It was only 14 years ago that Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin! pic.twitter.com/o97PbshDjf — Pierre Rochard (@BitcoinPierre) February 21, 2023

Bitcoin is money…

Confused about using Bitcoin in El Salvador? Don't be!



Join @JoeNakamoto for an informative journey through the country, where he'll guide you through the ins and outs of paying with #Bitcoin and show you the impact of the Bitcoin Law on the economy an… pic.twitter.com/NSF13nUS1k — cryptotothemoon (@cryptotothemoo1) February 21, 2023

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Sam Bankman-Fried: A tissue of lies soaked with fake tears?

Three-in-four wealth managers are gearing up for more cryptocurrency exposure

Crypto.com granted FCA licence to operate in UK

Q&A with Duncan Coutts, Principal Technical Architect at IO Global

Jamie Bartlett – on the trail of the missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

MPs are falling silent over potential of cryptocurrency

Erica’s ‘Crypto Wars’ handed honours in Business Book Awards

‘Let people invest’: Matt Hancock makes case for liberal crypto rules

Explained: Why the Treasury is so sold on stablecoins

Fears crypto is used to avoid sanctions ‘misplaced,’ says Matt Hancock

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.