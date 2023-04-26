Pret hikes price of coffee subscription in wake of soaring inflation

Pret-A-Manger has revealed that it is increasing the price of its subscription service by £5 in the wake of soaring inflation.

The London-born coffee chain said that the price of its ‘Club Pret’ loyalty service is rising from £25 to £30, however, fans of the cafe will now also receive a 10 per cent discount on food and snacks.

Pret launched its subscription service last year allowing customers to get up to five coffees a day. It also has a ‘Pret Perks’ scheme that allows customers to get extra freebies when they rack up enough points.

“Pret’s customer base is younger so may be tempted and enticed by the ‘treat’ reward upon gaining ten stars,” Wizz Selvey, retail expert and founder of Wizz&Co consultancy, told City A.M.

“Will this save customers money though, or will they follow the general curve as the national purse strings tighten, and spend less on everyday non essentials like a morning coffee?” Selvey asked.

The business is not the first to raise its prices for loyal customers, with Tesco increasing the price of its meal deal from £3 to £3.40 for Tesco Clubcard holders.