‘Pressure not letting up’ as NHS braces for winter A&E surge

Pressure is building in the NHS as 1.2m additional A&E attendances were recorded in 2024 from pre-pandemic levels, further straining a service at breaking point.

New NHS data showed a record of 2.21m A&E attendances in September this year. So far, in 2024, 20.4m million visits have been recorded, surpassing the 19.14m seen in 2019.

The NHS has ramped up its winter preparations with measures like expanded virtual wards, better reporting of long delays and increased community care.

The total patient waiting list reached 7.7m in August, with 58.3 per cent of patients waiting less than 18 weeks, which still lies below the constitutional standard.

Emergency admissions also climbed to over 530,000 in September.

The NHS managed to achieve a five per cent increase in treatments delivered this year, while cancer diagnosis targets were also met for the fourth month in a row.

This data is released as we see a ‘turning point’ in healthcare as more Brits snub NHS and go private.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS medical director, said: “last month we set out a winter plan which included better data reporting and more care in the community like falls services and virtual wards, so we can see patients as quickly as possible in the busy months ahead”.

He advised, “I’d again encourage anyone eligible for vaccinations to come forward as soon as possible to avoid getting seriously ill, as well as calling 999 in an emergency and using 111 online for any other conditions”.

Government officials have reiterated support for NHS staff as the service braces for increased demand during the colder months.

Minister of State for Health, Karin Smyth, added: “This government is working at pace to radically reform the NHS through the 10-year health plan, focusing on three big shifts from analogue to digital, sickness to prevention and hospital to community, so the NHS can be there for us when we need it, once again”.