President Trump ‘could lift UK travel ban’ from next week

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering lifting the US travel ban on the UK and Europe from next week.

It followed a recommendation from the US Department of Homeland Security, according to the Telegraph, which has also won support from members of the White House coronavirus task force and other public health agencies.

The President could authorise the move through an executive order next Tuesday, but he is yet to make a final decision.

Since the start of the pandemic almost all non-US residents have been banned from entering the country if they have been in Europe in the 14 days prior to their arrival.

There have been some exemptions with selected investors, academics, students and journalists allowed in.

It is unclear whether European countries would reciprocate given coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks. Most EU countries have banned American travellers from entering while the UK and Ireland will allow them in as long as they quarantine for two weeks.

Earlier this month the UK government announced “high value” business travellers who arrive in England will no longer have to self-isolate.

This week cases surpassed 17 million in the US and 309,334 Americans have died with coronavirus.

The Telegraph reported that administration officials argued lifting restrictions would be a boost to US airlines, which have suffered from the effective standstill in international travel.