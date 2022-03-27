Premiership talking points: Top four, cancellations and London’s showpiece

Saracens and Bristol Bears played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while London Irish packed out their ground against Northampton. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Round 21 of England’s premiership rugby competition saw the battle for the semi-finals intensify as Leicester secured the first of the four spots, while we saw yet another draw – this time not involving London Irish. Here are the talking points as internationals returned to their clubs from Six Nations duty.

One down

The league had its first confirmed play-off team yesterday as Leicester Tigers, first, beat Exeter Chiefs, fourth, 22-17.

Verstappen on top in Saudi as Formula 1 fans in for relentless title battle Verstappen on top in Saudi as Formula 1 fans in for relentless title battle

The result means that Leicester will finish in fourth at a minimum this season having started their campaign season with an impressive unbeaten streak.

Chiefs again looked off the pace but they always seem to be there or thereabouts come the important last few rounds of action.

This is the first time since 2017 that the semi-finals will feature Leicester, with the club being part of the end-of-season event for 10 consecutive years prior to that.

Panel discussion

Friday Night Lights is one of Premiership Rugby’s more successful marketing ploys, and Gloucester Rugby’s Kingsholm is known for its buzzing atmosphere under the floodlights. Opponents Worcester Warriors, 11th, forfeited their game citing a mixture of Covid-19, injury and illness.

Their statement said that they were unable to field six fit front rowers, a requirement in the league, and that a late fitness test of one of the props, Murray McCallum, was pivotal. Gloucester, sixth, will now need to wait to see whether they will be awarded four or five match points – dependant on a convening panel

London Capitalising

The viability of rugby as a product in the capital took an upward turn on Saturday with two bumper games drawing in the crowds.

In the west, the Brentford Community Stadium saw a near full house for the first time in the oval ball game as London Irish, eighth, played hosts to Northampton Saints, seventh.

The 42-22 Saints win kept their top four hopes alive but Irish, too, are in the race for the semi-finals.

In the north, Saracens, second, took on Bristol, 10th, at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur’s ground.

Saracens came out 27-23 winners on Owen Farrell’s return from injury but nearly succumbed to the West Country side when Bristol thought they’d scored in the dying moments.

Alas, the last pass was deemed forward and the Bears’s chances faded in front of 40,000 fans.

Unlucky 13th

This season may be one without relegation jeopardy but there’s still a battle to avoid being bottom of the table come the end of the season – it could be the difference between a good or bad European seeding.

Worcester sit in 11th on 30 points, before a decision has been made on their forfeited game, with Newcastle Falcons and Bath in 12th and 13th both on 27 points.

Considering their start to the season, Bath’s rallied squad are starting to prove that their drop in form was simply temporary – something incoming coach Johan van Graan will be buoyed about.

Warriors boss Steve Diamond has work to do with his squad but he’s openly said they’ll be recruiting heavily while the Falcons seem to be where they usually are, bobbing along rather comfortably but with individual players showing their quality.