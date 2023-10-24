Premiership Rugby: Saracens slow off the mark, Bath heating up

The knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup have largely allowed for the start of the English Premiership to go under the radar. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

But after two rounds the defending champions are bottom, a trio of West Country teams occupy the top three spots and internationals are slowly returning to action after their escapades across the Channel.

Here are four themes that have developed early on in the season.

Saracens slow out of the blocks

Having stormed to the title last year, Saracens are currently waiting for their first win of this campaign having lost away to Exeter Chiefs and at home to Bath so far this season. If you include the Premiership Rugby Cup, where they lost to the likes of Coventry, they’ve won just two matches out of seven so far.

Now, Mark McCall’s men are expecting a healthy contingent of internationals to rejoin their ranks in the coming weeks but they’ll be without their England boys for at least another fortnight.

That means the likes of Billy Vunipola, Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly will not face Gloucester or Leicester in their next two games – though their squad is still mightily impressive.

Bath bounceback

Two years ago Bath finished 13th of 13 teams and last season they were 8th out of 11, but after two matches this season the West County side sit top of the pile.

They beat Newcastle in their opener before toppling Saracens in London to lead the way ahead of two other West Country sides, Bristol Bears and Gloucester.

The region has long been a hotbed of rugby but, taking Exeter’s titles away, hasn’t seen a major domestic trophy since 1996 when Bath beat Leicester.

So a strong West Country, with their high average attendances and rowdy fanbases, will undoubtedly become a selling point for the league. Expect to see them in the TV slots come the end of the season if they maintain their form.

England strength incoming

For the clubs who are missing their England internationals they’ll be without them for another couple of weeks.

England internationals have mandatory rest periods after they’ve played in capped games and so there will be no England player who features this weekend against Argentina available for selection the following week for their club.

For the likes of Saracens, Leicester, Harlequins and Northampton Saints – whose players make up the majority of the England squad – they’ll need to struggle on for a little while before their explosive superstars can help out their employers on the domestic front.

Players who represent other international sides have no such rest requirement. Some clubs will throw those players right back into the mix, while others may rest their stars to suit their condensed schedule.

Managing the workload

Due to this season starting with a World Cup the remainder of the year is extremely hectic.

Most clubs, including Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures, will be playing 20 consecutive games meaning squad rotation and rest periods will be key.

No player will be able to play at 100 per cent for 20 continuous weeks across three competitions and so the management of squads between now and the Six Nations will become an art form.

Some coaches have said that they will give their bench players more minutes, hoping earlier substitutions can keep squads fitter for longer, while others have said they will be taking more risks with younger, developing players within the ranks.

Many will be finished with rugby come the conclusion of the World Cup, but the English Premiership – one of the most competitive leagues in the world – has only just begun and there’s action everywhere.