Premier League teams reject controversial Project Big Picture reforms

Premier League clubs are believed to have voted to reject controversial plans for English football’s biggest shake-up in almost 30 years.

‘Project Big Picture’ proposed reducing the number of teams in the top division and giving the six biggest clubs sweeping powers in exchange for a major package of financial aid for the wider game affected by Covid-19.

But clubs voted down the proposals at an emergency meeting held via video today, reports The Times.

Read more: Who is the world’s richest football club?

English Football League chairman Rick Parry, who represents the three divisions below the Premier League, had championed the plans.

Liverpool and Manchester United are credited with drawing up Project Big Picture, which would also have given greater influence to Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Premier League and Football Association both went public with criticism of the proposals.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said earlier today that Project Big Picture “tended towards a closed shop” for the so-called Big Six and was “a distraction at best” for smaller teams struggling to survive while pandemic measures prevent fans from attending games.

The plans, which emerged on Sunday, proposed cutting the number of teams in the Premier League from 20 to 18 and scrapping both the League Cup and the Community Shield.

Read more: Premier League restructuring plan is ‘power grab’, cultural secretary warns

Funding for the game below the top flight would be overhauled, with £250m made available upfront to save ailing teams and a further £100m for the Football Association.

The most contentious element, however, was a change to how decisions would be passed in the Premier League.

Instead of requiring 14 of 20 clubs to support major changes to the way the competition is run, only nine teams would be permitted to vote, of whom only six would need to agree.

This led to concerns that the Big Six could effectively run the Premier League, opening the door for them to grant themselves a greater share of revenue.

Supporters groups from all Big Six teams united to express their disapproval of the plans on Tuesday.