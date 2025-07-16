Powering the Future

As the global energy paradigm shifts towards sustainability, Saudi Arabia is redefining its position from an oil powerhouse to a pioneering force in renewable energy.

At the heart of this transformation is the Ministry of Energy, whose leadership is shaping policy, fostering innovation and thriving ecosystem, and catalysing foreign direct investment (FDI) across clean energy sectors.

The Kingdom has committed to generating 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Anchored in Vision 2030, this goal is not merely aspirational – as His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, articulated at the 2023 Saudi Green Initiative Forum: “This is not an option but a necessity for a sustainable future”.

Saudi Arabia’s comparative natural advantages include high solar irradiance, abundant land, and consistent wind corridors, uniquely positioning the Kingdom to lead the renewable transition.

Recently launched flagship projects such as the Sudair (1.5 GW installed capacity) and Sakaka (300 MW) solar plants, as well as the Dumat Al Jandal wind farm (400 MW – the largest in the Middle East), demonstrate the Kingdom’s rapid progress. These installations not only provide clean electricity but also set regional benchmarks in cost-efficiency and precedents for international collaboration.

One of the most ambitious undertakings globally is the NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC), an $8.4 billion joint venture between ACWA Power, NEOM, and US-based industrial gases company Air Products. Slated for completion in 2026, it aims to produce 600 tonnes of hydrogen daily entirely powered by renewables, and epitomises Saudi Arabia’s strategic pivot towards exporting clean fuels and becoming a leader in green technology and logistics innovation, as well as investment.

Supporting these technological feats is a massive infrastructure modernisation programme. The Ministry of Energy is driving the development of smart grids, AI-powered energy management systems, and large-scale energy storage to support a digitalised and resilient grid. These advancements open significant commercial opportunities for engineering, digital, and manufacturing firms, especially those looking to localise operations within the Kingdom’s thriving industrial zones.

The regulatory and financial ecosystem is another cornerstone of this shift. Through transparent tenders, sovereign-backed financing, and guaranteed investor protections, the government is ensuring a secure and attractive environment for private capital.

Within the Ministry of Energy, its Vision Realization Office is tasked with converting long-term strategies into actionable, high-impact projects, supported by key performance indicators and measurable impact assessments. This institutional backbone ensures the continuity and accountability of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector transformation programme, giving confidence to global investors and technology partners.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) also plays an important role, with Governor Yasser Al-Rumayyan affirming its strategic focus on building clean energy partnerships. These efforts are supported by enabling frameworks that guarantee contract enforcement, international arbitration access, and equal treatment of foreign investors – developments that have been applauded by global stakeholders.

Innovation is deeply embedded in this energy transition. Strategic partnerships between leading universities, global tech firms, and R&D centres are translating cutting-edge science into commercially viable solutions. From carbon capture and waste recycling to digital compliance systems, Saudi Arabia is laying the groundwork for sustainability-led investment and industrialisation.

Inside Saudi witnessed firsthand the Ministry’s commitment during the recent Saudi-American Investment Forum. There, the Ministry presented the Kingdom’s significant achievements in renewables and green hydrogen, and showcased regulatory reforms and financial incentives available. Bilateral meetings resulted in several new memoranda of understanding, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s strategic ties with US and global energy players.

The Kingdom’s energy strategy is not just about decarbonisation: it’s about diversification. By simultaneously developing renewables, oil, petrochemicals, mining, tourism, and logistics, Saudi Arabia is cementing its role as a multidimensional global energy hub. Livio Gallo, Senior Advisor at Invescore and a veteran of the Saudi energy landscape, highlights this approach as “a deliberate, resource-aware strategy unmatched in scale and impact”.

Looking ahead, the expansion of the energy efficiency product and services market, growth in digital infrastructure, and localisation of manufacturing will create additional momentum. Saudi Arabia is not only investing in clean energy but also in the tools, talent, and systems that will define the global transition.

Inside Saudi believes given the top-down leadership and support, technological readiness, institutional strength and Saudi Arabia’s natural geographical advantages that the Kingdom offers one of the most compelling clean energy investment narratives in the world. What is unfolding in the Kingdom is not a policy experiment, but solid execution of a blueprint for a sustainable, resilient, and internationally competitive energy future.

We look forward to chronicling this transformation in our upcoming reports and offering detailed sector and project insights, including exclusive interviews with key decision makers.

