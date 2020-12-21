Pound slumps as countries ban UK travel and Brexit talks falter

The pound crashed on Monday after France, Germany and others cut transport links with the UK amid fears of a new coronavirus strain, while Brexit talks reached another impasse.

Sterling tumbled two per cent against the dollar to $1.326. It also fell 1.5 per cent versus the euro to €1.086.

It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday tightened restrictions on England. He put London and much of the south in a new Tier 4 lockdown, forcing many businesses to close.

The Prime Minister said a key reason for his actions was a new strain of coronavirus that is estimated to be up to 70 per cent more infectious.

Fears of the new strain have prompted countries around the world to ban travel from the UK. France has curtailed freight transport across the channel, leading to miles of queues at UK ports.

“No Brexit deal, a new strain of the coronavirus, stricter lockdowns and the closure of key trade routes to the EU: Merry Christmas everyone,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at trading platform Markets.com.

“First up sterling and it’s been a very rough start to the Christmas week for the pound, as the lack of a Brexit deal and the closure of key freight routes to Europe knocked sentiment.”

Brexit impasse hits pound

The pound’s fall against the dollar took it to a month-low. Yields on UK government bonds also fell as investors bought up the safe-haven assets. Yields move inversely to price.

A lack of progress in Brexit also weighed heavily on sterling. The UK and EU have blown through another self-imposed deadline. But the two sides still appear to be far apart on fishing and state-aid rules.

Investors are worried that the UK could well leave the Brexit transition period and be forced to trade with the EU on World Trade Organization terms. That would increase tariffs in key areas and add to uncertainty.

A stronger dollar was also a factor in the pound’s sharp fall. The greenback was up 0.5 per cent against a basket of other currencies after lawmakers signed a $900bn (£678bn) stimulus deal that will offer direct financial support to many Americans.