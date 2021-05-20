Post-lockdown sexplosion: Touch-starved Brits push sale of condoms and sex toys through the roof

Somewhat of a ‘sexplosion’ has begun this week as around 7.9m single people in the UK celebrate the easing of lockdown restrictions

Proof that physical interaction between millions of Brits is increasing rapdily comes from High Street giant Superdrug, sharing with City A.M. that its condom sales have gone up by 65 per cent since last week, while its demand for lube and toys sales has jumped by 232 per cent.

Moreover, STI at home tests and similar treatment services are 44 per cent more sold, while the appetite for erectile dysfunction services has gone up by 33 per cent.

The company’s Online Doctor service has seen online searches for erectile dysfunction at their highest for the past 12 months.

Finally, Superdrug has sold 20 per cent more emergency contraception and contraceptive services since the end of lockdown.

“Millions of people have missed sexual connections during lockdown and we’re expecting a significant surge in demand for sexual health and sexual pleasure products as restrictions have been eased,” Michael Henry, healthcare director at Superdrug, told City A.M. this evening.

As a result, the company said it plans to expand its sexual health portfolio.

Read more: Hating Peter Tatchell review – a profile of an anarchic hero