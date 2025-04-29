Porsche: Trump tariffs and China troubles to slash sales and profit

Porsche expects to report a profit margin of between 6.5 to 8.5 per cent in 2025, down from prior guidance of 10 to 12 per cent.

Porsche has cut its forecasts for 2025 amid fears over the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the global car industry.

The luxury sports car maker expects to report a profit margin of between 6.5 to 8.5 per cent this year, down from prior guidance of 10 to 12 per cent.

Revenue is also forecast to come in lower at between €37bn (£31.4bn) and €38bn (£32.3bn).

Porsche said the changes were a result of the “negative impacts” of US tariffs over April and May, which resulted in a hit of at least €100m.

Its forecasts do not take into account any further impacts from tariffs in the coming months.

The car maker is one of the most exposed to the levies given it currently has no production facilities in the US. It has already begun shipping inventory to the US to keep costs down.

Trump unveiled 25 per cent tariffs on imported car parts as part of his Liberation Day announcement, however a White House official on Tuesday confirmed he intended to ease the impact following pressure from carmakers.

Cars made outside the US will still face tariffs, but they will not be hit with further levies such as those on steel and alumnium products, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Shares in Porsche stayed broadly level on Tuesday.

The firm is also facing pressure amid poor demand in its China business, where quarterly sales crashed more than 40 per cent.

Like other European counterparts, it is facing fierce pressure from the likes of BYD and MG, which have expanded rapidly in recent years as car companies transition to electric fleets.

Porsche had already cut its sales forecast in March from a medium-term return target of 19 per cent, to between 15 and 17 per cent.