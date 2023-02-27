Porsche salutes a 50-year-old icon with special 911 GT3 RS

Porsche has revealed a new special edition 992 GT3 RS that pays tribute to its first roadgoing Rennsport model: the 911 Carrera 2.7 RS of 1973.

While ‘911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package’ doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, it makes no bones about this supercar’s iconic inspiration.

The Tribute to Carrera RS Package is offered solely in the United States, with first deliveries due next month. However, given the feverish market for Porsche GT cars, don’t be surprised if a few examples make it across the pond.

Lean and green

Porsche has chosen eye-catching Python Green, from its Exclusive Manufaktur paint palette, for the 911’s alloy wheels, side mirror caps and GT3 RS sill graphics. More Python Green is used for the Porsche text on the massive rear spoiler, while its end plates feature an American flag design.

Modifications inside include bright green contrast stitching, keys painted in white, and illuminated door sill guards with a ‘Tribute to Carrera RS’ script.

Buyers also get a host of special accessories, such as a bespoke Porsche Design wristwatch, custom car cover, RS-branded valve caps and two Porsche scale models.

‘A perfect homage’

The GT3 RS is mechanically unchanged, which means a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six producing 525hp. The Weissach Package is included as standard, featuring lightweight carbon fibre components for the bodywork and suspension.

Choosing the Tribute to Carrera RS Package for a new 911 GT3 RS takes the total price to $312,550 (approximately £258,000). Porsche fans can see the car for the first time at next month’s 12 Hours of Sebring endurance race in Florida.

“This package pays tribute to the 911 Carrera 2.7 RS, an absolute driver’s car and an icon,” said Kjell Gruner, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Today, nothing epitomises the idea of a driver’s car more than the new 911 GT3 RS. Like the original, it uses cutting edge aerodynamics to achieve incredible performance, making this a perfect homage to the legend from 1973.”

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research