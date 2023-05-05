Police urged to investigate Boris Johnson video

Boris Johnson (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Police are being urged to investigate after a video emerged of Boris Johnson allegedly not wearing a seatbelt in what appears to be a moving vehicle.

In a video shared on social media, the former prime minister is heard urging Derbyshire Conservatives to “turn out and vote” ahead of Thursday’s local elections.

Johnson does not look to have been wearing a seatbelt in the 42-second clip which appeared to have been self-recorded.

The Lib Dems have called on the police to investigate a “potential breach of the law”.

The message was said to have been shared on Twitter by Derby North MP Amanda Solloway but seems to have since been deleted.

What do the Lib Dems say?

Derbyshire Police said there is “no information” to suggest the former Tory leader filmed the video while in the county.

The question over whether Johnson was wearing a seatbelt has echoes of his successor Rishi Sunak’s brush with the law.

Now prime minister Sunak was fined by police after being spotted without a seatbelt in an Instagram video he filmed while travelling during a visit to Lancashire in January.

Christine Jardine, Lib Dem cabinet office spokeswoman, said: “This looks like yet another high-level Conservative ignoring the law by not wearing his seatbelt.

“If confirmed, this would be further proof Johnson and Sunak are cut from the same cloth.

What do Derby Police say?

“Every time it’s one rule for the Conservatives and one for everybody else. The police should investigate this potential breach of the law immediately.”

Derbyshire Police said on Twitter: “We are aware of a video of former prime minister Boris Johnson urging voters in Derbyshire to cast their ballot.

“The force was not notified of any visit by Boris Johnson to Derbyshire yesterday – and we have no information to suggest that this was taken while in the county.”

Johnson’s spokesman has been approached for comment by the PA news agency.

By Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent