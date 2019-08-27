Related
Tuesday 27 August 2019

Police operation underway at Munich airport after security breach


A police operation is underway at Munich airport following reports that an individual entered the “clean area” in Terminal 2 through an emergency exit door.

The airport warned there would be delays to its flights because it had to shut off parts of Terminal 1 and all of Terminal 2 to handle the situation.

The person appears to have bypassed passport and security controls by using the emergency exit to enter the area from which flights to countries outside of the Schengen area take off.

In a statement on its website, the airport said: “According to the information currently available, a person probably entered the clean area of Terminal 2 through an emergency exit door from the unclean area.


“As a result, police measures are currently in progress.

“Terminal 2 and areas B and C of Terminal 1 are currently closed. Access to Terminal 2 is currently blocked. Water is currently being made available in the affected areas and passengers are being informed about the situation via loudspeaker announcements. As soon as we have further information, we will inform passengers via the known channels.”

