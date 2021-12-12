Police searching for missing Petra Srncova find body in London park

Police searching for London nurse assistant Petra Srncova, who was missing for more than a week, yesterday said they had found a body in Brunswick Park.

Officers remained at the scene last night while the formal indentification of the body was awaited.

The police said Srncova’s death was still being treated as unexplained.

Petra Srncova, who lives in the SE5 Camberwell area, was reported missing on Friday 3 December by a worried colleague.

The 32-year-old was last seen leaving her workplace, the Evelina London Children’s Hospital near St Thomas’s Hospital, on Sunday 28 November.

The missing woman is thought to have left the hospital at 7.45pm on 28 November, wearing a green coat and carrying a red backpack.

It is then believed she took out money from a cashpoint, before getting on a bus headed towards Elephant and Castle.

She is thought to have got on another bus travelling towards her home address in Camberwell, before she was last sighted at 20.22pm.

Petra’s family in her native Czech Republic have told the Met that they have not heard from her, causing concerns to grow.

Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for the nurse assistant’s welfare. They have asked anyone who has seen her, or has information as to her whereabouts, to make contact immediately.

A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and taken into custody. The police said they would not release further details about the arrest.

“We want people to help the police find her.”



MP for Camberwell and Peckham, Harriet Harman makes a plea for information concerning missing nurse Petra Srncova.



Read more on this story: https://t.co/bOQuL5vzk3 pic.twitter.com/pVrCfSPncx — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 11, 2021

MP for Camberwell and Peckham, Harriet Harman, has echoed the police appeal and said Petra’s parents are “desperately worried about her.”

The MP said she felt there was a “particular responsibility to try help find her” as Petra had been away from her home country, working for the NHS.

Detective superintendent Clair Kelland, from the Central South Command Unit, said: “We continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra and we are doing everything we can to try and find her.

“Her disappearance is out of character and, of course, her loved ones are extremely concerned and want to know where she is.

“Please think about if you’ve seen her, or maybe come into contact with her. If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS037753.