Polares Medical Raises $50 Million Series C to Advance U.S. Expansion of MRace Following Strong Clinical Results

Polares Medical SA (“Polares”), a clinical-stage structural heart company developing the MRace Posterior Leaflet Replacement (PLR) system for mitral regurgitation (MR), today announced the closing of a $50 million Series C financing. The oversubscribed financing was achieved with strong participations from DC Global Ventures, Lumination Partners, existing investors, and a new strategic investor.

Polares is focused on the large and growing population of patients suffering from mitral regurgitation, a heart valve disease, particularly those with secondary MR, a condition commonly treated with transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER).

While TEER has transformed the treatment landscape, anatomical complexity can limit applicability in certain patients. The MRace Posterior Leaflet Replacement system is designed to expand transcatheter treatment options across a broad spectrum of mitral anatomies, simplify the procedure, and preserve future treatment pathways.

The financing builds on accelerating clinical momentum for MRace, which has now been implanted in more than 70 patients. This expanded clinical experience has validated the Posterior Leaflet Replacement concept and generated compelling outcomes. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance clinical studies in the US, Europe and Australia.

“We believe Posterior Leaflet Replacement represents a new chapter in transcatheter mitral therapy,” said Jacques R. Essinger, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Polares Medical. “With over 70 patients of clinical experience and encouraging one-year data demonstrating sustained safety and efficacy, we have established a strong foundation for MRace. This financing positions us to advance the treatment paradigm for complex mitral regurgitation.”

“Polares is addressing one of structural heart’s largest and most important markets with a differentiated approach,” said Min Cui, Managing Partner of DC Global Capital. “The MRace system has the ability to treat a broad range of patients and widen access to mitral valve interventions worldwide.”

Polares Medical SA is a clinical-stage structural heart company developing the MRace Posterior Leaflet Replacement system, a novel transcatheter therapy designed to treat patients suffering from mitral regurgitation. The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with U.S. operations in Palo Alto, California.

