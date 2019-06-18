Pokemon Go creator Niantic buys London startup Sensible Object

“The team’s deep roots in large-scale outdoor activations in particular is very complementary to the many Niantic real world events we host around the world to engage with our loyal players.”
Responsible for AR games like Ingress and Pokemon Go, San Francisco-based Niantic is set to launch its forthcoming game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite later this year. Sensible Object is the latest in a string of acquisitions by Niantic.
It recently bought Seismic games, the developer of the original Star Wars: Battlefront and London based Matrix Mill. Read more: UK startups break record with $4.8bn VC funding Niantic is now building out a platform on which third-party developers are able to create their own AR games similar to Pokemon Go.