P&O Ferries to cut 1,100 jobs

P&O Ferries today said it will cut 1,100 jobs after demand for travel was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ferry operator said it has started consultations “with a proposal to make around 1,100 of our colleagues redundant.”

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said: “Since the beginning of the crisis, P&O Ferries has been working with its stakeholders to address the impact of the loss of the passenger business.

“It is now clear that right-sizing the business is necessary to create a viable and sustainable P&O Ferries to get through Covid-19.

“Regrettably, therefore, due to the reduced number of vessels we are operating and the ongoing downturn in business we are beginning consultation proceedings with a proposal to make around 1,100 of our colleagues redundant.”

General secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) Mick Cash said: “This is devastating news and an appalling betrayal of the P&O work force.

“ This is a kick in the teeth for P&O seafarers who have maintained key supply lines to the UK during the Covid -19 pandemic.

“What is utterly shameful is P&O have been kept afloat by our members and the taxpayer whilst their owners have been paying out hundreds of millions in dividends in Dubai and cooking up plans to permanently replace UK seafarers with low cost seafarers from thousands of miles away.

“This is an attack on British seafarers, crew and the biggest fear is that these jobs will never return to Dover or Hull. But you can guarantee that P&O ferries will still be running passenger ferry services from those ports to protect their owner’s profits at the country’s expense.

“We are seeking urgent talks with the company and will fight tooth and nail against these job losses and we are calling on the government to step in now and nationalise these services to protect jobs and the UK’s maritime interests,”

In March P&O furloughed more than 1,000 workers using the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.

Workers were paid their basic salaries, with the government funding 80 per cent and P&O topping up the rest.

The transport sector has been hit hard by coronavirus which has led to passenger numbers collapsing as people avoid travelling.

British Airways said last month it could cut 12,000 jobs after travel slumped.

“The proposals remain subject to consultation but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways’ employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them,” British Airways-owner IAG said.

In April, British Airways furloughed 22,626 staff using the UK government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.