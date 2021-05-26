PMQs: Boris hits back at Cummings' 'complacency' allegations

The Prime Minister refused to agree with his former chief aide Dominic Cummings that the Government had “failed” the British people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under questioning from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson denied he had referred to the Covid-19 pandemic as a “scare story,” an allegation made by Mr. Cummings.

“I don’t think anybody could credibly accuse this Government of being complacent about the threat this virus posed at any point,” he said.

“We have worked flat out to defend the NHS whilst they have flip-flopped from one position to another,” said Johnson.

Starmer also asked the Prime Minister about accusations made by Cummings that the Cabinet Secretary had lost faith in the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The Prime Minister denied the allegation.

Starmer also asked Johnson about overnight newspaper reports that his former adviser would allege the PM had said ‘Covid is only killing 80 year olds.’

The Prime Minister said his Government was focussed on “the people’s priorities.”

Mr. Cummings’ evidence will continue this afternoon.