PM to host press conference later as freight stacks up at border

The Prime Minister will hold a Downing Street press conference later amidst ongoing chaos at the UK-France border.

Despite assurances from French authorities that goods would start moving again after a ban on Brits entering the continent, lorries have begun to stack up at Dover and other ports.

The Elysee announced a total ban on UK arrivals yesterday, joining a number of countries barring Brits from entering due to the emergence of a new, mutated Covid-19 strain.

The PM is chairing an emergency COBRA meeting this afternoon.

The delays are particularly damaging as many firms had attempted to import and export goods before the UK leaves the European Union, upping traffic from already high levels before Christmas.

Earlier Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would also be in that meeting.

Sainsbury’s has warned that elongated delays would seriously affect stock levels at its supermarkets.