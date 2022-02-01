PM pulls out of tech chief meet-up following Sue Gray party report



The Prime Minister pulled out of a well-publicised meeting with tech chiefs yesterday as he focussed on responding to the report into lockdown parties at Downing Street.

A call was due to be held with the bosses of a number of the capital’s leading tech firms as the government seeks to move closer to the thriving sector.

The call was instead led by Chris Philp and John Glen, the digital and City ministers respectively.

Invitees included represenatives of PensionBee, Deliveroo, Trustpilot and Wise. Sky News first reported the change in chairmanship and further details were confirmed by City A.M. last night.

There is growing frustration in the tech sector that whilst there have been two landmark reports into making the capital more business friendly, the Lord Hill listings review and the Kalifa fintech review, few of their recommendations have yet come to pass.

A financial services bill is expected to be in the forthcoming Queen’s Speech, which is said to take advantage of post-Brexit freedoms.