Enforcement measures in the UK are set to get tougher ahead of further lockdown easing this weekend, with fines for breaking the rules set to double.

Fines for repeat offenders of mandatory face covering rules will double to a maximum of £3,200 in the coming weeks, the government said today.

New fines will also be introduced for people hosting raves or other unlawful gatherings of more than 30 people, as Britain seeks to combat a spike in partying in breach of UK lockdown rules.

“Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their bit to control the virus, but we must remain focused and we cannot be complacent. That is why we are strengthening the enforcement powers available to use against those who repeatedly flout the rules,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It comes as some of the final parts of England’s economy left to reopen will be permitted to restart business on Saturday.

What’s opening this weekend?

Indoor theatres, music and performance venues will be able to reopen with socially distanced audiences, while a pilot of a small number of sporting events will be run ahead of allowing spectators to return on 1 October.

Wedding receptions in the form of a sit-down meal for up to 30 guests will now be permitted, as long as the venue and event has been determined Covid-19 secure under UK lockdown rules.

Indoor play and indoor soft play, bowling alleys, skating rinks and casinos will be permitted to reopen.

Beauty salons, tattoo studios, spas and barbers across England will be allowed to offer all close contact services — including front of the face treatments such as eyebrow threading, eyelash treatments and facials.

Finally the government will allow a number of pilots to take place at event venues to help plan how best to restart indoor business events, with conferences allowed to resume from 1 October.

What’s staying shut under lockdown?

Nightclubs, dance halls, and discotheques, as well as sexual entertainment venues and hostess bars, will be ordered to remain closed.

Additionally, the easing of lockdown rules will not apply to any UK region currently under watch by local health authorities for increased infection rates.

These include: