PM backs Priti Patel following fresh allegations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is “sticking by” home secretary Priti Patel, in the wake of fresh allegations of bullying.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions today, Johnson said any claims would “of course” be investigated. But he praised Patel as an “outstanding” home secretary who was “delivering change”.

She is currently facing the threat of legal action from Sir Philip Rutnam, the Home Office’s most senior official, who resigned on Saturday making a series of allegations of Patel’s behaviour including “swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands”.

He said he now intended to take legal action against the Home Office on the basis of constructive dismissal, alleging that he had been forced out of his job.

That was followed on Monday by revelations that an official in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) received a £25,000 payout over claims she was bullied by Patel during her time as employment minister.

On Tuesday, allegations surfaced from a third office – the Department for International Development.

Patel, who sat next to Johnson at PMQs, has not publicly commented on the allegations.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told Johnson that “if true” the allegations suggest “a shocking and unacceptable pattern of behaviour across three government departments”.