Platform staff call off strike on 17 December after breakthrough in negotiations

Platform staff have called off an upcoming railway strike on Network Rail following a breakthrough in negotiations.

The union TSSA said it was putting Network Rail’s offer to members, suspending its planned industrial action on 17 December.

“This offer is the best we can achieve through negotiation, and it was undoubtedly improved because of the ballot results and strike action taken by our members, who we applaud,” said TSSA’s organising director Luke Chester.

“Our members will now have their say on this offer and we are suspending strike action.”

Strike action will nevertheless move forward at the likes of Avanti West Coast and c2c, as an offer made by the Rail Delivery Group – which is leading negotiations on behalf of train operators – was rejected.

Network Rail was approached for comment.

The news comes as members of the union RMT remain in talks with train companies after they rejected a pay increase of eight per cent on Sunday night.

London venues told City A.M. they would haemorrhage sales if the RMT strikes were to go ahead.