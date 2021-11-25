Plant-based power powder maker Huel sets sights on London IPO

Plant-based meal replacement maker Huel has hired advisers as it considers a potential initial public offering in London that could take place next year.

Huel, the “nutritionally complete” food that aims to replace a regular diet with an all-in-one powdered or drinkable meal, has hired advisers at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to work on a possible listing, the Financial Times first reported.

The Hertfordshire-based group is considering a couple of options for the future of the business, including a potential sale, but an IPO is said to be the preferred option.

Huel declined to comment on the plans.

The company last raised £20m in 2018, bringing its valuation at the time to £220m.

Its products are marketed at people who are perhaps too busy to eat a full meal but want to get “complete” nutritional value whilst on the go – a USP that is far more suited to commuter life post and pre-pandemic than during the lockdowns of the last two years.

Huel posted turnover of £71.6m in the year to July 2020, up from £50.2m a year earlier.