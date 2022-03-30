Huel: No rush for IPO as meal replacement drinks biz passes £100m revenue

The CEO of start-up Huel has said its £1.50 meal replacement drinks offer struggling households affordable nutrition as inflation skyrockets.

“We feel we can support [people in the cost of living crunch,] given our products start at £1.50 a meal,” CEO James McMaster told CityA.M.

Households are facing sharp grocery bill increases this spring, as major retailers hike prices in order to offset their own spiralling costs.

The company, which launched its first powdered drink in 2015, has hit £103m revenue, it said in results for the 12 months to 31 July 2021.

Although the company has hired Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to advise on a potential London listing, McMaster said there was “no rush” on an IPO.

“We don’t have a specific course on where to head,” he added, pointing to past offers from potential buyers and investors.

UK sales were up 45 per cent as the easing of Covid measures led to more shoppers searching for convenient meals to fit into their busy schedules, the company said on Wednesday.