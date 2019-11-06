Plans unveiled for £100m underground development in West End

Plans have been submitted for a £100m underground development to expand the Harley Street medical area in London’s West End.

The 280,000 sq ft development beneath Cavendish Square – one of the capital’s original Georgian squares – will house healthcare facilities as well as retail and leisure spaces.

The plans submitted to Westminster City Council by developer Reef Group include creating four storeys below ground level as well as “statement entrances” to Harley Street and Regent Street.

Reef said the development will restore Cavendish Square, which was first landscaped in 1729, “to its former glory”.

If the proposals are approved construction is expected to start towards the end of next year and be completed in 2022.

Reef Group joint chief executive Steward Deering said: “Reef have worked closely with Westminster City Council in designing a unique and iconic destination for London.

“We will invest in excess of £100m in developing a vibrant, sustainable and sensitively designed subterranean mixed use “place” that will combine retail, leisure, medical, health and wellbeing.

“The historic Georgian square will be restored to its former glory, becoming more accessible to the public than ever before with improved public realm.

“Cavendish Square will become an oasis in the heart of London and as well as providing an interesting mix of occupiers, we hope the plans will encourage more public events to take place within the square.”

Savills and CBRE act as agents on the Cavendish Square scheme.

Image credit: Revere Design

