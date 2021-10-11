Plans 'in the pipeline' for more Ivy restaurants

Restauranter Richard Caring’s firm plans to open more Ivy venues, as financial accounts lay bare the impact of the pandemic.

In full-year accounts filed to Companies House, Caprice Holdings reported a £28.4m turnover for the 53 weeks ended January 3.

The company owns London private dining rooms including Sexy Fish, Daphne’s and 34 Mayfair.

Turnover dropped 56.2 per cent, compared to a 2019 figure of £64.8m. This was put down to the closure of all venues for more than 21 weeks during lockdowns and the permanent closure of the Sloane Street Deli and Le Caprice restaurants.

Troia – which operates the Ivy restaurant collection – reported turnover of £125.8m, a decline from £198.7m in 2019.

The company said it planned to open two new Ivy sites in 2021 and expand three existing locations. Expansion plans involve adding an Ivy Asia concept to existing restaurants. Further openings were “in the pipeline” for next year, accounts stated.

There are currently more than a dozen Ivy venues in London, including sites near Liverpool Street and Tower Bridge.

The group agreed a new revolving credit facility with HSBC for £168m covering the wider group of Caprice Holdings, The Birley Group and Troia.

Caprice plans to open a Mediterranean-influenced restaurant, it was previously reported by Propel.