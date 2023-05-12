Planet Crypto: Half-man half-robot Zuckerberg creating post-AI jobs

The givers of giggles at Planet Crypto have had their colouring pencils out again. This time, they’ve imagined a conversation with a half-droid Mark Zuckerberg. Remember, it’s just a bit of fun…

AI can now drive cars, write poetry, paint pictures, do accounts, do chatbots… soon .

As half-man, half-robot Mark Zuckerberg pushes his company Meta to develop AI, in the first of our exclusive interviews, we asked him would anybody have a job when AI takes over?

MZ: Ha! Not everybody will be out of work; that’s ridiculous… I, for one, will have a job.

PC: What about everybody else in society? Will they have a job?

MZ: Oh… I hadn’t thought about that. I’m sure we’ll invent new jobs …For instance, I’ll need someone to bring me all my cash in wheelbarrows. I mean, a few billion people could do that. And a few billion more people can make me hats made of gold and diamond-encrusted sofas, yeah? And I’ll definitely need lots of security guards to defend me from the angry masses. So there’ll be lots and lots of work in the bodyguard sector.

PC: And what about the other billions of people? Will they be able to find work which gives them purpose and meaning?

MZ: Look, if they ARE struggling for employment, why don’t they try and do what I do – and try and invent a metaverse? Anyone can do it: all you need is a mere $69.8bn fortune and a sociopathic ability to ignore what everybody else might want.

You don’t have to be that good at creating metaverses – I mean, heck – I couldn’t create a decent metaverse if you paid me. But at least it gets me out of the house all day.

PC: Isn’t it Ironic? By developing AI you might be on path of destroying everybody’s jobs – but when it comes to doing your own, i.e. creating metaverses – you can’t do it properly?

MZ: Sorry, I don’t compute irony or humour. That’s completely lost on me.

PC: Okay, one final question. Have your AI developers ever considered that your work is potentially very damaging for humankind? Or have you not weighed up the ethics?

MZ: Of course, we need to weigh up the pros- and cons- of AI sensibly. On one side, we have Humanity’s position at the top of the food chain. On the other, my ability to afford a groovy new sofa. I think I can speak for all of us, when I say, I really need a new sofa. Because the springs have gone on my old one. And it doesn’t have diamonds in it. So I’m developing AI whether you like it or not.

PC: Isn’t the whole project potentially dangerously megalomaniacal?

MZ: Not at all. Now, if you don’t shut up I’ll get my people to invent another chatbot to replace you and ask the questions.