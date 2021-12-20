Pints of experience: Wetherspoons opens up board to publican employees

Wetherspoons has opened up its board to its publican employees, in a bid to bring real pub experience into focus.

The British pub chain has hired four employees, who were working under managerial positions from across Manchester to Exeter to join the board as employee and associate employee directors.

“A successful pub company depends primarily on gradual improvements, based on suggestions from employees,” chairman Tim Martin said.

“Pub and area managers, and other members of pub teams, have always participated in weekly decision-making meetings, which distil suggestions from the ‘front line’.”

West Midlands regional director Debbie Whittingham and Sheffield area manager Hudson Simmons as employee directors.

While Manchester regional manager Will Fotheringham and pub manager of the Imperial in Exeter, Emma Gibson join as associate employee directors and step into the roles from today.

Each new board member will hold a three-year term.

Martin added: “The appointment of employee directors will extend this approach to board meetings and will help to preserve the culture of the company for the future.

“Wetherspoon is pleased to welcome Debbie, Hudson, Will and Emma to their new roles.”