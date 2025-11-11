Picsart Expands Creative Platform With AI Products to Empower and Accelerate Vibe Design at Scale

Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform with more than 2 billion downloads and used by 130 million monthly active users in more than 150 countries worldwide, today announced the expansion of its creative platform with AI products built to empower and accelerate vibe design at scale and simplify creative workflows. The announcement was made by Hovhannes Avoyan, Picsart co-founder and CEO, at Web Summit, one of the world’s largest technology conferences hosted annually in Lisbon, Portugal.

Picsart enables a diverse set of creators to instantly bring their personal vision to life, offering more than 150 tools, millions of stickers, templates, UGC options, and premium stock content. Picsart is recognized for its engagement with the global Gen Z community, which represents more than 50% of its active user base. The company continues to grow organically alongside this group to provide real-world creative solutions, while equipping a global community of consumers, artists, entrepreneurs, and businesses with pro-grade creative power.

Today’s product introductions are a natural evolution spurred by Picsart’s legacy of innovation. Both Picsart Assistant and Picsart Flows utilize AI to support and accelerate vibe design, allowing users for the first time to focus on the style, mood, or goal they want to achieve while the platform translates personalized visions into editable creative assets.

“Picsart is dedicated to building products that empower our users to succeed in all creative aspirations,” said Mr. Avoyan. “Today’s platform expansion is a critical step forward and significantly advances our mission to enable design work to move faster, operate smarter, and deliver greater impact. At Picsart, we’re proud of our deep connection with Gen Z digital natives who not only rely on advanced technology to bring their ideas to life, but trust that Picsart truly understands and appreciates their goals. Overnight, Picsart Assistant and Picsart Flows fuels the next generation of storytellers to design and create at scale and thrive in today’s content-first economy.”

The two flagship products behind this platform expansion, Picsart Assistant and Picsart Flows, incorporate conversational intelligence that adapts and learns alongside the user. Each of these products is supported by best-in-class AI models for text, image, and video. By consolidating the access to these models within Picsart, it’s possible for users to save thousands in separate subscription costs.

Picsart Assistant

Picsart Assistant enables vibe design through natural conversation, creating layered designs that remain editable as the AI generates them. This advancement provides adaptable intelligence and simultaneous creative collaboration, eliminating flat outputs and the need to start over if an individual element requires adjustment. Additionally, the product brings all of Picsart’s powerful tools into one intuitive conversational flow that is fast, expressive, and completely under the user’s control. Picsart Assistant also automatically selects the most appropriate AI model for each design, letting users focus on their creative goals instead of the technical steps.

“Designing doesn’t start with tools, it starts with imagination,” said Mikayel Vardanyan, Picsart’s COO and co-founder. “Often, people know the feeling or the vibe of what they want to create without knowing exactly how to build it. Picsart Assistant catapults our users into the era of vibe design, providing a collaborative, AI supported partner on that journey. Picsart gives users the ability to turn their imagination into content with full control and zero learning curve. We can’t wait to see what our customers will do with this breakthrough tool.”

Assistant key features include:

Goal-Oriented Creation: Users describe outcomes, not how to do it. No prompt engineering or tool knowledge is needed.

Users describe outcomes, not how to do it. No prompt engineering or tool knowledge is needed. Multi-Step Automation: Handles complex creative workflows that typically require 10 or more manual steps, saving time and effort.

Handles complex creative workflows that typically require 10 or more manual steps, saving time and effort. Voice-to-Design: Speak naturally to create. No typing or structured prompts required.

Speak naturally to create. No typing or structured prompts required. Layered Generation: Creates editable layers instead of flat outputs, giving users full control for manual adjustments.

Creates editable layers instead of flat outputs, giving users full control for manual adjustments. Unified Creative Workspace: Integrates Picsart’s entire suite of tools through a conversational interface, no switching between tools.

Integrates Picsart’s entire suite of tools through a conversational interface, no switching between tools. Adaptive Intelligence: Learn from context and past conversations to improve future results.

Learn from context and past conversations to improve future results. Context Intelligence: Tailors output based on purpose and audience, from social posts to ads, adapting tone, size, and style accordingly.

Picsart Flows

Picsart Flows expands the Picsart platform by giving users an infinite canvas to scale their creations quickly, eliminating the need to switch between multiple tools for image, copy, video, and editing. Advanced users can combine Picsart’s internal tools with their preferred AI models, taking projects seamlessly from ideation to scalable campaigns. The feature also saves time and reduces subscription fatigue by providing an all-in-one creative ecosystem that supports real-time, multi-user collaboration. Once a flow is developed, users can automate and reuse it across campaigns, further streamlining their creative process.

“​​We built Picsart Flows for creators who want to advance their AI creativity, move faster, and work smarter,” said Tom Howes, Product Director at Picsart. “Our users already understand AI generation and want more speed, more output, and more structure. Constantly switching tools interrupts focus, creates duplicate work, and slows progress. Picsart Flows brings everything into one streamlined workflow, so creators can test ideas, iterate, and automate their output without starting over each time.”

Flows key features and qualities include:

Infinite Canvas: A seamless creative flow without having to toggle to different pages of a canvas.

A seamless creative flow without having to toggle to different pages of a canvas. Preferred AI Model Choice: Choose the cutting-edge AI model best for your use.

Choose the cutting-edge AI model best for your use. Wide-Ranging Toolset: An array of Picsart and preferred vendor tools for static assets and video in one place, ready for use across creative projects.

An array of Picsart and preferred vendor tools for static assets and video in one place, ready for use across creative projects. Repeatable Flows: Flows can be created once and used multiple times to scale quickly.

Flows can be created once and used multiple times to scale quickly. Template Library: Pre-designed AI flow templates with built-in prompts help users get started faster and get immediate output.

Pre-designed AI flow templates with built-in prompts help users get started faster and get immediate output. Synchronous Collaboration: Collaboratively work on Flows with others in real-time.

Click here to watch a video about Picsart Assistant and Picsart Flows.

Upcoming Web Summit Presentations

A large delegation of Picsart executives will be attending Web Summit 2025 with two feature presentations:

Hovhannes Avoyan, CEO and Co-Founder of Picsart, will be speaking about the launch of Picsart Assistant and Picsart Flows, complete with a short product demonstration on the Creative Stage on November 12th at 1130 WET.

and complete with a short product demonstration on the Creative Stage on November 12th at 1130 WET. Tom Howes, Product Director at Picsart, will be giving a Masterclass on how to use Picsart Assistant and Picsart Flows in Masterclass 2 on November 12th at 1600 WET.

About Picsart

Picsart is a recognized AI-powered platform for creative independence in a global economy increasingly driven and impacted by content. For over 14 years, Picsart has grown with and enabled the next generation of storytellers – Gen Z digital natives – to design, brand, and build at scale without limitations or barriers. With approximately 130+ million monthly active users and over 2 billion downloads, Picsart is well on its way to becoming the creative engine behind the $750 billion market of small businesses, entrepreneurs and brands, offering a range of innovative and intuitive tools and solutions that revolutionizes the creative, marketing and advertising processes. As creativity becomes central to identity, influence, entrepreneurship and profitability, Picsart is the platform for scalable, self-directed storytelling in a content-first economy.

