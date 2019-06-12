Philip Green’s retail empire avoids administration as rescue plan is passed

Creditors passed a series of votes that will give the embattled Topshop tycoon breathing space to embark on a major cost-cutting overhaul of his high street business Arcadia. Following five hours of tense discussions in the City, creditors voted to give Green a lifeline by approving seven separate company voluntary arrangements (CVAs), a contentious insolvency process used to slash rents and close stores. Fears the retail giant would lose the vote and collapse into administration, sparking as many as 17,000 job losses, emerged after one of its largest creditors, shopping centre owner Intu, said it would vote against today’s proposals.
Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, said: “Arcadia’s CVA is a positive move for now, but this in no way ensures a successful turnaround of the business. There’s still a huge battle ahead. “It’s not just fewer stores that are needed to ensure Arcadia’s long-term survival. It ultimately needs a leaner business model, including less staff and fewer brands, as well as investment into its identity and customer experience to fend off online and value retailers.” Arcadia’s CVAs come after a slew of similar rescue attempts from fellow troubled retailer in the last year, many of which have struggled on the high street amid rising costs and increased competition from online rivals. Green, who was not present at today’s meeting, has also faced pressure in his personal life over the last 12 months, following a series of harassment allegations which the under-fire mogul denies.