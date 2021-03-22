Phase out: UK to have just one coal-burning plant before deadline

The UK is set to have just one coal-burning power station by the end of next year following plans by EDF to close its West Burton A plant.

This week, the energy giant is expected to confirm the shut down of the two-gigawatt plant by September 2022, according to The Times.

Unions have been informed of the 170 jobs that will be at risk due to the closure.

Uniper’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar plant, also in Nottinghamshire, will be the last active plant until coal usage is phased out completely by the government’s deadline of October 2024.

Earlier this month, Drax ended its commercial coal-fired generation but will keep the Yorkshire coal units open until September next year, as it has contracts to keep them open through the government’s capacity market scheme.

Drax’s closure of the UK’s largest coal-burning plant will put around 200 jobs at risk.