Green Britain: Fossil fuels fall to just 35 per cent of UK energy supply

Drax Power Station

Britain’s energy mix is at its greenest ever according to the latest figures from Drax, one of the country’s largest electricity generators.

The energy company said the UK had its greenest year on record in 2023, according to the Times, with renewable and cleaner energy imported from Europe pushing fossil fuels out of the energy mix.

Drax said fossil fuels accounted for 35 per cent of the UK’s energy mix in 2023, down from 43 per cent in 2022. Imports accounted for almost 10 per cent, with nuclear power especially from France filling in.

Last week it was reported that the use of fossil fuels for electricity generation in the UK has slumped over the past few months, according to sources tracking National Grid data. A substantial uptick in renewable energy generation has helped the country wean itself off fossil fuels.

“Because the French nuclear fleet has got back on its feet and is working properly, we’re importing that clean energy instead of burning a lot of gas in the UK”, Drax Electric Insights report author Iain Staffell told the Times.

The rise in renewables generation comes as Britain shuts down legacy coal power plants, and sees continued investment in non-fossil fuel energy sources, including nuclear, wind and solar.

In mid-December, Ørsted gave the green light to the giant 2.9GW Hornsea three offshore wind farm, which when completed is expected to be the largest in the world.