Petrol June surge smashes previous records

Petrol prices have reached an all-time high in June.

The average cost of a litre of petrol has jumped 16.6p in June, smashing previous records, according to data released today.

Figures from the RAC Fuel Watch revealed that petrol costs surged from 174.8p to 191.4p, meaning that the cost of filling up a family car has increased by £9 in 30 days to £105.29.

Diesel went up by 15.6p, reaching 199p per litre by the end of June.

Compared with March, which saw the highest increase ever recorded in a single month, petrol and diesel are now 26.8p and 21p per litre more expensive respectively.

“The rate at which pump prices have been rising over the last four weeks is hard to comprehend,” said the RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams.

“There’s no doubt that drivers are getting an incredibly raw deal at the pumps at a time when the cost-of-living crisis is being felt ever more acutely.”

Williams’ comments come as on Monday morning UK motorways were brought to a standstill by angry drivers. Watchdog Forecourt Eye recently reported a 61 per cent increase in motorists driving off without paying since the beginning of the year.

Over the last few weeks, motoring associations such as the RAC and the AA have accused fuel retailers of profiteering, as forecourt prices continue to increase despite a fall in wholesale costs.

Following pressures from motoring groups and government alike, the Competition and Markets Authority launched an investigation on the market early last month.

The inquiry’s results are set to be published tomorrow.