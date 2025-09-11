Peter Mandelson sacked as ambassador to the US

Peter Mandelson has been sacked as UK ambassador to the US. – Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sacked Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US after more leaked emails uncovered his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the emails “show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”.

“In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information,” the statement read.

The sacking comes within 24 hours of Starmer telling MPs that he had “full confidence” in the Labour grandee, with officials claiming that “extensive vetting” had taken place in the lead-up to his appointment.

A collection of emails sent by Mandelson to Epstein was revealed by Bloomberg on Wednesday evening, showing the former ambassador to express his support for the paedophile after he was convicted.

In one email after Epstein’s conviction, Mandelson wrote: “I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened.

“I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain.”

The former Blairite minister, who was given the key diplomatic role shortly after President Trump’s election, said he regretted his relationship with Epstein. He admitted it lasted “far longer” than it should have.

Separate reports have suggested that Mandelson represented Epstein’s interests.

Read more Starmer backs Mandelson amid calls for his sacking

The Telegraph said the pair had worked on a £1bn business deal of a UK-taxpayer owned banking business while he was a government minister. The Times reported that Mandelson lobbied Tony Blair to meet Epstein.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch said the Labour government had “dithered” when it needed to take action.

“Time and again he puts party above country. He has no backbone and no convictions,” Badenoch said.

“There are now serious questions over what Starmer knew and when. We deserve to know.”

Mandelson sacking precedes Trump’s state visit

Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “The Prime Minister now needs to appoint an ambassador who will stand up to Trump, not cosy up to him and his cronies.

The latest scandal leaves the government in further turmoil, with Labour in the middle of a deputy leadership race after Angela Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister and housing secretary over unpaid stamp duty.

Starmer is also set to welcome President Donald Trump to the UK for a state visit within a week, with Mandelson having been expected to attend events alongside the Prime Minister.

Trump is also facing political pressure in the US over the terms of his relationship with Epstein.

A growing number of MAGA supporters are calling for the president to be more transparent about his dealings with Epstein, who was an influential financier.