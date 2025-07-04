Perfect chance for Patch to Star again under Purton

Zac Purton has partnered Patch Of Stars to three wins in his last three starts.

THERE will likely be long queues at Sha Tin’s on-track betting counters to support perceived good thing of the day PATCH OF STARS, when he seeks to complete a four-timer in the Chairmen’s Day Handicap (2.15pm) over seven furlongs.

The old racing adage of a Group performer running in a handicap springs to mind when describing Manfred Man’s galloper, who completed a hat-trick in breathtaking fashion last month.

The handicapper must be tearing his hair out in frustration, having upped the three-year-old’s rating by 27 points for those three victories, but he is still probably yet to catch up with him.

The form book says he faces a stiff test, with a hefty 11-pound penalty, and a stone more to carry in the saddle from his last win.

However, he does importantly stay in Class Three company, and provided Zac Purton can steer a trouble-free journey should prove too good for his opposition once again.

Another galloper that Purton partners, and who makes plenty of appeal, is PERFECT PEACH, who seeks to end his season once again on a winning note in the competitive Li Cup (10.30am) over a mile.

The Michael Chang-trained galloper won in July last summer with Purton aboard, and now races off a four-pound lower mark.

With a rail draw in one a positive, and Purton renewing his partnership for the first time since their last success, the omens are looking good.

Jockey Jimmy Orman, fresh from riding a double at Sha Tin on Tuesday, has a chance of further success when he partners improving TIMES TABLE in the IP Jug (12.35pm) over nine furlongs.

The son of Time Test is bred to relish this trip, and has shown enough ability in the past to suggest he could be well-handicapped.

With blinkers equipped for the first time – he worked well with them on in a recent trial – he rates a good each-way proposition.

POINTERS

Perfect Peach 10.30am Sha Tin

Times Table 12.35pm Sha Tin

Patch of Stars 2.15pm Sha Tin