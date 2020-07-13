Pepsico beat estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, powered by a surge in demand for snacks during lockdowns triggered by the pandemic.

Consumers stocked up on snacks as many pivoted to working and studying at home in a bid to curb the spread of infection. Sales of snacks under the Frito-Lay North America unit rose seven per cent in the second quarter.

Read more: Pepsico beats analyst expectations in second quarter results

Sales of Quaker Foods North America unit surged 23 per cent.

Revenue at Pepsico’s North America drinks unit dropped seven per cent as restaurants and vending machines remained closed. The group’s Latin America and Europe units fell 17 per cent and nine per cent respectively.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Net revenue fell 3.1 per cent in the second quarter to $15.95bn, but topped estimates of $15.38bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.65bn in the three months to 13 June, from $2.04bn a year earlier.

Pepsico said it would not provide an outlook for the year at this point, citing the continued volatility and uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 crisis.

Read more: Carlsberg expects better than forecast profit as China trade bounces back

Chief executive Ramon Laguarta said: “Encouragingly, as restrictions and closures eased and population mobility improved as the quarter progressed, we also saw an improvement in our business performance and channel mix dynamics. The environment has remained volatile and much uncertainty remains about the duration and long-term implications of the pandemic.”

“As a result, we are not providing a financial outlook for fiscal year 2020 at this time. However, we continue to believe we have ample liquidity and flexibility to meet the needs of our business and return cash to shareholders.”