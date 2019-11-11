People's Vote staff reject new director as attempt to break strike flops

It was another day of dysfunction for the People’s Vote campaign as striking staff members rejected Saturday’s appointment of Tory figure Stuart Hand as acting director.

The 40 members of staff had planned to have showdown talks today with de-facto People’s Vote chairman – and PR tycoon – Roland Rudd in a bid to get back to work.

However, Rudd declined the invitation to attend the meeting, drawing criticism from campaigners.

The meeting was attended by senior figures from the five founding organisations that make up the People’s Vote campaign.

Former Tony Blair press secretary Alastair Campbell was among a number of campaign heavies to attend.

Campaigners were hopeful they could get the campaign back on track, after its new chief executive Patrick Heneghan resigned pending an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against female members of staff.

However, a statement from staff made it clear they did not think the appointment of Hand – a former Tory election strategist – was suitable.

“Instead of compounding his mistakes of two weeks ago by imposing solutions on other organisations and staff, Roland Rudd needs to start listening,” it read.

A People’s Vote source told City A.M. that Hand “was not the one to lead the campaign” and that Rudd needed to step away.

“The idea that, after installing Heneghan, the answer is to put in another one of Roland Rudd’s people is for the birds,” they said.

“Hengahn’s sacking was a real opportunity to find a solution to get Peoples’ vote staff back to work and get the campaign back on track.

“I don’t think the solution lies in Roland Rudd doing another scheme to get one of his guys in there.”

The campaign was plunged into chaos two weeks ago after its director and communications chief were sacked by Rudd and replaced by Heneghan – a former Labour election strategist.

Staff voted no confidence in Rudd and Heneghan by 40 votes to three two days later and refused to go back to work.

It emerged last week Heneghan had been accused of propositioning and inappropriately touching young female staff members.

One of his accusers wrote an anonymous piece in The i today, hitting out at his comments that the allegations were a “political smear”.

She wrote that the culture to “disbelieve women and their allegations needs to stop”.